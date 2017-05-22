Flowjo, LLC Launches Cloud Platform F...

Flowjo, LLC Launches Cloud Platform For Multi-Omics Experiments

ASHLAND, Ore. & BOSTON-- --FlowJo, LLC, a life science informatics and data analysis company with 19+ years experience in software for analyzing single-cell data, launched FlowJo Envoy, a cloud environment for the coordination of the resources, people, and data produced from multi-omic workflows.

