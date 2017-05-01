Fire ecologist to speak about resilience to fire

University of Washington fire ecologist Susan Prichard will discuss the need to include managed fire as a tool to ease the threat of catastrophic wildfires in a presentation on Thursday, May 4, in the Southern Oregon University Science Auditorium. Her talk, “Becoming Fire Adapted: Community & Ecosystem Resilience to Fire,” will be hosted by SOU's Environmental Science and Policy Program.

