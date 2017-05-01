Fire ecologist to speak about resilience to fire
University of Washington fire ecologist Susan Prichard will discuss the need to include managed fire as a tool to ease the threat of catastrophic wildfires in a presentation on Thursday, May 4, in the Southern Oregon University Science Auditorium. Her talk, “Becoming Fire Adapted: Community & Ecosystem Resilience to Fire,” will be hosted by SOU's Environmental Science and Policy Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr 15
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|Grumpy Oregonians (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Michael Langford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC