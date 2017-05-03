Fink challenges Stone in RVTD race for Position 1
Both Ashland men vying for Position 1 on the Rogue Valley Transportation District board in the May 16 election praised the district for well-managed growth, but they express concerns about long-term funding from state and federal sources and continued need for expanded offerings. Don Stone, who was appointed to the board last year, is running against newcomer Thomas Fink.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr 15
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|Grumpy Oregonians (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Michael Langford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC