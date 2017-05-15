Entre Amigos: Wellness coordinator lauds Sister City ties

Entre Amigos recently asked for Sister City reflections from two of the most recent Amistad student exchange students from Guanajuato who have settled in the Rogue Valley after earning master's degrees at Southern Oregon University. One of them, Carolina Castañeda del Río, said a visit this year to Ashland by exchange students from the University of Guanajuato's School of Nursing caused her “to reflect on the transcendence of the vision” of those who established Sister City ties with Guanajuato.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.