Election ballots due

Ballots for the May 16 special districts election must be received by the Jackson County Elections office or placed in a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Ballot drop boxes can be found at the Ashland library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd., Ashland; and at the Jackson County Elections office, 1101 W. Main St., Medford.
