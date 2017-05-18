Council restores most OHRA funding

Are we tired of this yet?” Frustration boiled over once again at the Ashland City Council meeting on Tuesday as Councilor Rich Rosenthal expressed frustration about the city's grant funding. It comes in the wake of a contentious meeting last month when councilors drastically cut funding to the Options for Housing Residents of Ashland which assists the city's most marginalized populations in finding jobs, housing and resources.

