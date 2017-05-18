Council restores most OHRA funding
Are we tired of this yet?” Frustration boiled over once again at the Ashland City Council meeting on Tuesday as Councilor Rich Rosenthal expressed frustration about the city's grant funding. It comes in the wake of a contentious meeting last month when councilors drastically cut funding to the Options for Housing Residents of Ashland which assists the city's most marginalized populations in finding jobs, housing and resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May 9
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC