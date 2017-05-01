Controlled burn to close trails

Due to controlled burns in the watershed to the south of Ashland, some trails will be closed Tuesday, May 2, the Ashland Parks & Recreation Commission and city of Ashland announced Monday. A small controlled underburn in Siskiyou Mountain Park mean trails will close at 9 a.m. in the area above the waterfall off Oredson-Todd Woods Trail and the pedestrian loop on lower White Rabbit Trail.

