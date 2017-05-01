Controlled burn closes several trails above Ashland
Several trails above Ashland will be closed until Saturday morning because of two controlled burns scheduled in the Ashland Watershed today. The burns, ignited by the city of Ashland high in the watershed, are part of the ongoing Ashland Forest Resiliency Project and the Ashland Prescribed Fire Training Exchange, an international conference of fire agencies in Ashland through May 13. Biking and hiking trail closures began at 9 a.m. on the Jabberwocky, Alice in Wonderland, Waterline, Lamb Mine, Caterpillar, Lizard and BTI trails, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
