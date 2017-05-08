Budget committee members unhappy with process

The city of Ashland continues its progress through a two-year budget process on Thursday while fending off contentious questions from the citizens committee supposed to help formulate the budget. The council and Mayor John Stromberg have been engaged in a sometimes combative exchange with the Citizens Budget Committee, a panel of seven citizens selected by the City Council, about the budget process which came to a head when the council conceptually approved five new officers for the police department without specifically budgeting the estimated $560,000 it would take to accomplish the hiring.

