Birds of prey, bird-calling contest highlight Bird Day
Rogue Valley Bird Day, a local celebration of International Migratory Bird Day, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, at North Mountain Park, 620 N. Mountain Ave., Ashland. Bird Day celebrates migratory birds' journey between wintering and breeding grounds.
