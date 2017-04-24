Backstage: Some serious work goes into a farce

Liisa Ivary is directing David Ives' version of Georges Feydeau's “A Flea in Her Ear,” opening Wednesday, May 3, at Ashland High School. There's a cast of 20 student actors and a good deal of technical support from Ivary's colleagues at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, including fight director U. Jonathan Toppo.

