Ashlanda s Community Emergency Respon...

Ashlanda s Community Emergency Response Team

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

Ashland's Community Emergency Response Team continues to highlight civic engagement with well-trained, highly prepared volunteers willing and capable of supporting Ashland Fire & Rescue's response missions and other response agencies. CERT volunteers receive baseline training in specific areas of response to align with emergency response agencies and provide critical support where and when needed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07) 21 hr how 9
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr 15 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb '17 Parade Phart 1,346
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan '17 CaptainOfIndustry 1
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
News Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ozzie 27 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,881 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC