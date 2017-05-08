Ashlanda s Community Emergency Response Team
Ashland's Community Emergency Response Team continues to highlight civic engagement with well-trained, highly prepared volunteers willing and capable of supporting Ashland Fire & Rescue's response missions and other response agencies. CERT volunteers receive baseline training in specific areas of response to align with emergency response agencies and provide critical support where and when needed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|21 hr
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr 15
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC