Ashland restaurant sources ingredients locally

Lorella, a downtown Ashland restaurant, has been open for about a year, and the owners are happy with the way the business has taken off. Petra Jung, 33, and Tony Travanty, 37, partners in life as well as in the business, settled on Ashland after searching the western U.S. for six months for the right place to open a restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.