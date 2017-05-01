As It Was: Vining Brothers built Ashland theater
After teaching in New York City, Irving Vining returned to Ashland and joined his brother Robert in constructing the 570-seat Vining Theater on the corner of East Main and First streets. A community eager for culture enthusiastically greeted the theater, completed in 1914 at a cost of $35,000.
