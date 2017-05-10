Affordable housing on study session a...

Affordable housing on study session agenda

Possible funding sources for the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund will be discussed at the Ashland City Council study session Monday. A lack of available and affordable housing in Ashland continues to be a key issue both in the city's two-year budget being developed now and in testimony presented to the City Council by the city's own housing commission.

