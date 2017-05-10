Affordable housing on study session agenda
Possible funding sources for the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund will be discussed at the Ashland City Council study session Monday. A lack of available and affordable housing in Ashland continues to be a key issue both in the city's two-year budget being developed now and in testimony presented to the City Council by the city's own housing commission.
