a Interrupting Hatea workshop planned in Medford, Ashland
A workshop on "Interrupting Hate in Public Spaces" is planned by the Resolve Center for Dispute Resolution and Restorative Justice for those wanting to be an active bystander when they see forms of hate in public places. The workshop will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave., and from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Stevenson Union at Southern Oregon University, 1250 Siskiyou Blvd., Ashland.
