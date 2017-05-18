A 100-year dash
There's nothing particularly noteworthy about that. A masters track champion for three decades, he collected medals as routinely as a cabinet collects dusts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May 9
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC