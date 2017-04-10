Walden faces testy crowd

Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

Drowned out at times by chants of "Do your job," U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River, faced a crowd of more than 1,000 people at an early Friday morning town hall who booed, criticized and yelled while he responded to pointed questions on topics from health care to the Syria bombing. As the audience at North Medford High School said the Pledge of Allegiance, a majority cried out the word "indivisible," a reference to the Indivisible movement that is resisting the agenda of President Donald Trump.

