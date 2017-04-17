Utility fee hike could pay for additional police
The Ashland City Council will consider a resolution at Tuesday night's meeting to raise city utility rates to fund five new police officers for the city of Ashland. Options presented would tack a monthly fee on each water or electric meter, costing those who pay bills on the meters between $8 and $65 per year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
