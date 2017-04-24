Trump orders monument scrutiny

Supporters believe what they see as strong community acceptance for last fall's Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument expansion, its scientific backing and its vetting through a string of public hearings will buoy it against scrutiny under a new President Donald Trump executive order. Trump's executive order seeking to review what the administration called "government over-reach" in using the Antiquities Act of 1906 likely will lead to a review of the monument expansion, a review monument backers believe it should survive unscathed.

