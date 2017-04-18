TREX to use controlled burns as learning experience

If you Google “TREX”, you see plenty about the flesh-eating dinosaur T-Rex, as well as composite decking materials, but little about The Nature Conservancy's prescribed fire training exchange, also called TREX…and this TREX is worth knowing about. The 2nd annual Ashland TREX begins May 1 and brings together firefighters , students, scientists, and land managers for a two-week intensive experience housed at Southern Oregon University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.