Trees, added regulations approved
There will be bigger, leafier trees on the Ashland Plaza and no more smoking in the Pioneer Street parking lot after votes by the Ashland City Council at its regular business meeting Tuesday. The City Council voted to approve a contract which allows a private contractor and citizens group to put the bigger trees, 30 feet tall, on the Plaza, replacing five smaller trees currently there, at no cost to the city, other than minimal staff time.
