Three board members eye four more years

The decisions the Ashland school board makes during its often sparsely-attended meetings held the second Monday of every month in the City Council chambers may fall squarely in the under-the-radar category, but its collective philosophy represents at least one hand on the district's steering wheel. Ashland residents will have a chance to voice their approval or disapproval of three-fifths of that school board in the upcoming Jackson County special election May 16, when board chairman Jim Westrick, Deneice Covert Zeve and Eva Skuratowicz will be up for reelection to the five-member board.

