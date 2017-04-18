The Briscoe dilemma

No, the school district is not offering Briscoe Elementary to the highest bidder, nor is a deal in the works to develop condominiums on the property. Ashland School District board chairman Jim Westrick is familiar with the rumors, which is only part of the reason why he believes it's important the public participates in an upcoming community forum, the purpose of which is to gather input from Ashlanders regarding the 34,000-square-foot conundrum that sits on Main Street just up from the Plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.