Thata s a wrap: AIFF awards presented Updated at

The Rogue Creamer Audience Award for Best Feature Length Documentary was presented to “City of Joy,” the tale of oppressed women amid violence in the Congo, during the Ashland Independent Film Festival awards celebration Sunday evening. The Varsity Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature went to “Pushing Dead,” which portrayed a man living with HIV, but without being able to afford $3,000 a month for prescription medication.
