Scramble for Easter eggs set for Sunday
The Rotary Club of Ashland presents the 59th annual Easter Egg Hunt starting at noon on Easter Sunday, April 16, in Lithia Park near the tennis courts. The festivities begin with the arrival of the Easter Bunny.
