Putting the wind under arta s wings Updated at
In addition to his work as a lawyer and property developer, Lloyd M. Haines has a long history of interest and support for the visual arts in Ashland. Through a partnership with Ashland Art Center, Haines and a couple of well-capitalized friends have been changing the lives of regional artists through his “Haines and Friends” Grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Apr 11
|Elks Member
|55
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|good day
|187
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC