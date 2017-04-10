Putting the wind under arta s wings Updated at

Putting the wind under arta s wings U...

Putting the wind under arta s wings

In addition to his work as a lawyer and property developer, Lloyd M. Haines has a long history of interest and support for the visual arts in Ashland. Through a partnership with Ashland Art Center, Haines and a couple of well-capitalized friends have been changing the lives of regional artists through his “Haines and Friends” Grant.

