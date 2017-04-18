Police staffing increase moves forward
The Ashland City Council officially approved the hiring of five new police officers at a price tag of roughly $560,000 at their regular business meeting on Tuesday. This in the wake of questions regarding the expense of hiring police officers during the budgeting process where the Citizens Budget Committee has not been consulted.
