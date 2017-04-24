Police reports, April 21-26

Friday, 2:31 a.m. - Police arrested a man at the intersection of Lithia Way and North Pioneer Street on a disorderly conduct charge following an altercation with another male in downtown Ashland. Friday, 6:31 a.m. - Police investigated a theft report in the 500 block of Spring Creek Drive. Friday, 7:48 a.m. - Police investigated a report of a theft from a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Oak Knoll Drive. Friday, 8:03 a.m. - Police investigated a report of a theft from a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Twin Pines Circle.

