Peace, Trump, censorship and fake news up for discussion

Independent media producers, students, local activists and community groups will be celebrated next week during Independent Media Week, organized around the theme “A well-informed citizenry is a cornerstone of democracy.” This will be the 13th year for the week spotlighting grassroots media and its creators. The locally sourced event began in April 2005 when, at the request of citizen media activists who launched KSKQ, the local low-power FM radio station, and developed the Rogue Valley Independent Media Center, the city of Ashland proclaimed its first Independent Media Week to celebrate efforts to make public records more readily accessible and to broadcast our community meetings and civic events.

