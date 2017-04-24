Park Views: Happy Ashland trails to you

Springtime in Ashland is one of my favorite times of year. After the cold, wet and snowy winter, now is the time we all get to enjoy the blooming beauty that surrounds us - the bright green hills below Grizzly Peak, the vibrant colors sprouting in people's yards, the trees awakening from a long winter's nap; it's time for us to reap the benefits of all this vernal beauty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.