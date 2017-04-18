Oregon Shakespeare Festival premieres UNIVERSESa a UniSona
When a poet dies, he bequeaths all that he owns to his apprentice. Among these things is a locked chest filled with journals of written accounts of his nightmares, dreams, desires and memories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr 15
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|Grumpy Oregonians (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Michael Langford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC