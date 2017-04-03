Mt. Ashland announces bonus weekend
The Mt. Ashland Ski Area will conclude its 2016-17 season a week later than planned, with two bonus days announced for April 15 and 16. The ski area will finish the season with 90 days of operation and has the potential to reach almost 80,000 visits for the season, according to a news release.
