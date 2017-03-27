Movie depicts Applegate Trail trek

Movie depicts Applegate Trail trek

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

A film showing present-day “pioneers” traveling the Applegate Trail on foot, horseback and in covered wagons, following the path journeyed by hardy souls as they made their way west, will be shown on Friday, April 14, at the Siskiyou County Museum. Included is a recreation of the way wagons were lowered down steep terrain, which the film illustrates in the Pinehurst region of southern Oregon southeast of Ashland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) 23 hr Oregon State Elks 52
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Mar 29 good day 187
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb '17 Parade Phart 1,346
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan '17 CaptainOfIndustry 1
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
News Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... Oct '16 Ozzie 27 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,514 • Total comments across all topics: 280,002,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC