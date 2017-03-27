Movie depicts Applegate Trail trek

A film showing present-day “pioneers” traveling the Applegate Trail on foot, horseback and in covered wagons, following the path journeyed by hardy souls as they made their way west, will be shown on Friday, April 14, at the Siskiyou County Museum. Included is a recreation of the way wagons were lowered down steep terrain, which the film illustrates in the Pinehurst region of southern Oregon southeast of Ashland.

