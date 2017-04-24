Man wona t move after all
Ashland musician Nils Olof Soderback, a Swede who came to the U.S. 35 years ago and married an American woman, announced in February that, because of the conservative policies of the new, conservative administration and Congress, he was repatriating to Sweden - but now he has changed his mind. A well-known master of the accordion, Soderback emailed that he's being “pestered” by many friends about the move and wants everyone to know, “I have changed my mind and will not sell our property.
