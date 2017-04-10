Man missing in Ashland
An 86-year-old Ashland man who reportedly suffers from dementia has been missing since Monday, and Jackson County Search & Rescue teams are actively searching for him. Harold Hardesty was last seen leaving his home, in the 1200 block of Oak Street, on foot Monday, according to a Jackson County Sheriff's Office news release.
