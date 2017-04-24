Head-on crash kills Ashland man
Jackson County Sheriff's deputies have named the victim in a Monday fatal crash on Dead Indian Memorial Road as 60-year-old John Allan Lockheed of Ashland. Lockheed was driving his Honda Insight hybrid at just before 2 p.m. Monday when he reportedly veered into oncoming traffic while negotiating a curve at the 4½ mile marker, and collided head-on with a late model full-size Chevrolet Silverado pickup with two people inside, according to a Jackson County Sheriff's Office release. The driver and passenger of the pickup were not named.
