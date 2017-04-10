Happy Holi, Easter, Passover and Ramadan
In March the Hindus celebrated the Holi Hindu Festival, Passover is from April 11 to 18; Easter is April 16 and Ramadan will fall on May 27. All four arrive during the spring equinox as religious and spiritual holy events, and I am sure there may be others. Let us remember that our similarities and shared values are stronger and vaster than any perceived differences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Apr 11
|Elks Member
|55
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|good day
|187
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC