Happy Holi, Easter, Passover and Ramadan

In March the Hindus celebrated the Holi Hindu Festival, Passover is from April 11 to 18; Easter is April 16 and Ramadan will fall on May 27. All four arrive during the spring equinox as religious and spiritual holy events, and I am sure there may be others. Let us remember that our similarities and shared values are stronger and vaster than any perceived differences.

