Evidence links wanted suspects to six bank robberies
Medford Police said two suspects wanted in a string of bank robberies in southern Oregon may have robbed as many as six different banks from Ashland to Cottage Grove. Officers noticed similarities with that robbery and other bank robberies in southern Oregon and began to work closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
