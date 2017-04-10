Cuba films explore U.S.-Cuba relations

Cuba films explore U.S.-Cuba relations

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

A screening of "Curtain of Water," about photographer Joe Guerriero's quest to understand the U.S. commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, is planned at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Ashland library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd., Ashland. Guerriero explores the reasons for the blockade and its effects on ordinary people.See www.curtainofwater.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) 10 hr Elks Member 55
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Mar 29 good day 187
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb '17 Parade Phart 1,346
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan '17 CaptainOfIndustry 1
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
News Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... Oct '16 Ozzie 27 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,045 • Total comments across all topics: 280,226,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC