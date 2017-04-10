Cuba films explore U.S.-Cuba relations
A screening of "Curtain of Water," about photographer Joe Guerriero's quest to understand the U.S. commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, is planned at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Ashland library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd., Ashland. Guerriero explores the reasons for the blockade and its effects on ordinary people.See www.curtainofwater.com.
