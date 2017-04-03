Council to discuss parking lot issues
The Ashland City Council is scheduled to take up expanding its downtown business corridor which limits smoking and hanging out on the curb at Tuesday's regular business meeting. The council will also consider adding exclusions bar the use parking spaces for anything but cars, so people don't sit where they block the spots.
