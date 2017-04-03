Council OKs idea of hiring 5 new poli...

Council OKs idea of hiring 5 new police officers

The Ashland City Council at the Tuesday City Council meeting gave unofficial approval for the police department to begin a process of hiring five additional police officers to bring it more in line with staffing standards after 20 years with little or no increase, but the council's actions immediately drew fire from the chairman of the Citizens Budget Committee as over-reaching and possibly outside of state law.

