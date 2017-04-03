Council eyes appointing, not electing, recorder

Sometime soon Ashland voters are likely to be asked to vote on a change in the city charter which would make the City Recorder an appointed, non-elected position, judging by the Ashland City Council's discussion at its study session Monday night. After two decades, Barbara Christensen is leaving her elected position at the end of the month and the vacuum left in her wake gives city councilors pause about how to fill the position.

