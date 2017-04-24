Car crash kills Ashland man

An Ashland man died Monday in a motor vehicle crash on Dead Indian Memorial Road, according to a Jackson County Sheriff's Office news release. Investigators say that at 1:50 p.m. a Honda Insight driven by John Allan Lockheed, 60, apparently crossed the center line on a curve near the 4.5 mile marker east of Ashland.

