Auto break-in wave hits Ashland

More than 40 car break-ins have been reported in the last 20 days in Ashland and no one is exempt. In fact, even Ashland Chief of Police Tighe O'Meara posted a video of a person trying to break into his car at 4:30 in the morning on April 21. The would-be thief, who appears to be a young man wearing a white hoodie, checked the doors, found them locked and walked away.

