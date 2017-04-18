Ashland considering utility hike for new police
Ashland, Ore., - "If we want to get new police resources deployed quickly, we need to find the most expeditious way to get them on board." "The population is up, the tourism population is up, the student population is up and our staffing has remained the same."
