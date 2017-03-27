Water system flow testing due Tuesday, Wednesday

Water system testing Tuesday and Wednesday will kick up turbulence in pipes that could cause mineral deposits to dislodge and give water a discolored appearance, the city of Ashland has announced. The Public Works Departments Water Division, working in conjunction with RH2 Engineering, conduct the hydrant flow testing to gather information that will be used for the latest update to the Ashland Water Master Plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.