Suspects named in bank robberies
Police have named two suspects believed to be tied to recent bank robberies in Medford and Ashland, and are asking the public to be on the lookout. John Steven Shepard and Kimberly Ann Blank, both 37, are wanted suspects in a robbery yesterday at the south Ashland Umpqua Bank branch and the March 20 Bank of the Cascades robbery in Medford, according to a release from Medford police.
