Survey attempts to measure effectiveness of ordinances

The question if certain “behaviors” in downtown Ashland have been curtailed by ordinances intended to curb panhandling, smoking and loitering may be answered in part by a survey done of downtown businesses which will be presented to the Ashland City Council on Tuesday. The city commissioned the $5,000 survey in July to determine if their enacted prohibitions on smoking and "aggressive panhandling," as well as sitting on sidewalks near the curb, often called, “sit/lay laws,” had curtailed the behavior.

