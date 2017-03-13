Session focuses on monument research

Students and scientists will talk about their research projects during the fifth annual Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument Research Symposium, set for 7 to 8:45 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the Southern Oregon University Science Building Auditorium, 1250 Siskiyou Blvd., Ashland. Charles Schelz, an ecologist for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, will host the free symposium, sponsored by Friends of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument.

