Session focuses on monument research
Students and scientists will talk about their research projects during the fifth annual Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument Research Symposium, set for 7 to 8:45 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the Southern Oregon University Science Building Auditorium, 1250 Siskiyou Blvd., Ashland. Charles Schelz, an ecologist for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, will host the free symposium, sponsored by Friends of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Mar 10
|Elks Member
|43
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC